 »   »   » National Film Award 2018: Shekhar Kapur Had First OPPOSED Sridevi's Best Actor Award For Mom!

Sridevi passed away due to accidental drowning in a bath tub at her hotel room in Dubai on February 24, 2018 and the whole nation was shocked at the untimely death of the legendary actress. Sridevi has now been posthumously awarded the Best Actor Award (Female) for Mom at the National Award 2018 and the jury head Shekhar Kapur was first opposed to her bagging the award. Shekhar Kapur opened up by saying,
"The best actress is Sridevi for Mom and I promise you it is not my relationship with her. Every morning when I came here, I would ask everyone to vote once again. I would look at all the actors, talk about them and I would say, 'there should be not Sridevi, not Sridevi'! We used take a vote and it always came back to Sridevi. It was me who fought that it shouldn't be Sridevi. We are all emotionally involved with Sridevi. I used to say, 'don't give her an award because she died, it is unfair on the other girls'. They have also worked hard for 10-12 years, they too have a career."
Sridevi & Shekhar Kapur's Journey
Sridevi and Shekhar Kapur had worked together in the superhit movie Mr. India which released in the year 1987 and Shekhar Kapur along with Boney Kapoor had also planned to shoot a documentary on the life of Sridevi a week after her death, which did not go through as of now and is still in the pipeline.
Sridevi & Mom Director Ravi Udayawar
Mom director Ravi Udayawar reacted to Shekhar Kapur's statement by saying, "She deserves it. I'm really happy it's a great news for me because it was our film. She had done a fabulous job. We all are missing her now."
Boney Kapoor's Statement
Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor release a statement after Sridevi won the National Film Award 2018 for Mom, "We are overjoyed to know that the Jury has conferred the Best Actor Award to Sridevi for her performance in ‘MOM'. It's a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did."
Boney Kapoor's Statement Further Read
"She was not just a Super Actor but a Super Wife and a Super Mom. Its time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on. We thank the Government of India, the Hon'ble Jury Members for this honor. We also take this opportunity to thank all our friends, her fans who have been sending us congratulatory messages. Thank you, Janhvi, Khushi & Boney Kapoor."
