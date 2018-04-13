 »   »   » National Film Award 2018: Shekhar Kapur Had First OPPOSED Sridevi's Best Actor Award For Mom!

Sridevi & Shekhar Kapur's Journey

Sridevi and Shekhar Kapur had worked together in the superhit movie Mr. India which released in the year 1987 and Shekhar Kapur along with Boney Kapoor had also planned to shoot a documentary on the life of Sridevi a week after her death, which did not go through as of now and is still in the pipeline.



Sridevi & Mom Director Ravi Udayawar

Mom director Ravi Udayawar reacted to Shekhar Kapur's statement by saying, "She deserves it. I'm really happy it's a great news for me because it was our film. She had done a fabulous job. We all are missing her now."



Boney Kapoor's Statement

Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor release a statement after Sridevi won the National Film Award 2018 for Mom, "We are overjoyed to know that the Jury has conferred the Best Actor Award to Sridevi for her performance in ‘MOM'. It's a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did."



Boney Kapoor's Statement Further Read

"She was not just a Super Actor but a Super Wife and a Super Mom. Its time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on. We thank the Government of India, the Hon'ble Jury Members for this honor. We also take this opportunity to thank all our friends, her fans who have been sending us congratulatory messages. Thank you, Janhvi, Khushi & Boney Kapoor."

