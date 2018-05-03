 »   »   » National Film Awards 2018! Disappointed Awardees Write An Open Letter To The President

The National Film Awards 2018 is ongoing and the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will present only 11 awards and the rest of them will be presented by Information & Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani. The winners of the prestigious award are upset and disappointed that the President will not hand them the award and have written an open letter to the President calling it a "breach of trust". The open letter to the President by disappointed awardees is as below!

"Respected Sir, We write to you collectively as film makers and artists from various states across our country. We are recipients of the 65th National Film Awards, an honour that we consider as the most eminent token of appreciation and encouragement for our work. We have been invited for the esteemed ceremony with a letter stating that the awards will be presented by the Hon'ble President of India. We along with our family and friends have been eagerly looking forward to this prestigious moment that merits our tireless work and dedication towards our dreams."

"It is only a day before the ceremony that we have learnt through Mr. Chaitanya Prasad, that a large segment of the awards will not be presented by the Hon'ble President of India. It feels like a breach of trust, when an institution/ceremony that abides by extreme protocol fails to inform us of such a vital aspect of the ceremony with a prior notice. It seems unfortunate that 65 years of tradition are being overturned in a jiffy."

"We as film makers and artists put in all that we have and tenaciously stick to our dreams in a field of work where appreciation does not come easy. We are disheartened to know that we will be deprived of the honour of this appreciation of a once in a lifetime moment and pride and glory that the National Film Awards had promised us."

"The National Film Awards, unlike other awards ceremonies, has been considered as the most pristine and unbiased. We request that the dignity and eminence of this award is maintained and that there is no display of hierarchy at the event. We are disappointed to know that the Hon'ble President will be presenting the Award to just 11 awardees and not the remaining of about 120 of us."

"We would like to bring to your notice that we discussed this matter with the Hon'ble I&B Minister last evening and were promised a reply but haven't heard back from anybody. We are left with no choice but to express our disappointment and convey to you that, at the end of the day, we feel dejected rather than honoured for our work."

"In the circumstance of not receiving a response for our grievance, we are left with no option but to be absent for the ceremony. We do not intend to boycott the award, but not attending the ceremony to convey our discontent and are awaiting a more just solution."

