Nawazuddin Siddiqui On His Memoir; It Backfired, The World Doesn’t Deserve The Truth

Critically-acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui drew a lot of flak for revealing personal details about his "passionate" affairs in his memoir.

In his autobiography, co-written by Rituparna Chatterjee, he wrote about his relationships and flings with actors Niharika Singh and Sunita Rajwar. After experts from the book went viral, Niharika issued a statement slamming Nawaz for "exploiting and disrespecting" a woman to sell his autobiography.

Sunita Rajwar too, took to Facebook and posted that she did not dump him for his poor status but his poor thinking made her end their relationship. She had also advised him to focus on his career, than wash his dirty laundry in public to gain publicity. 

It Was A Big Mistake Says Nawazuddin

Recently the actor talked about his memoir and said, "I think writing the book was a big mistake. I regret that. It's sad that in a book with 209 pages, only five pages were highlighted. Everything else was ignored. It was also my fault for naming two or three people from my life back then. But I also apologized for it later."

It Backfired

He added, "In a memoir you have to tell the truth. If you start compromising with fact, then it becomes lopsided and it's also easy to glorify yourself. But I wrote the truth.''

''I wrote about my struggles, my life, the mistakes I made when I was stupid, and how I became a better person after I learnt from my mistakes. But it backfired. If and when I write something after 10-12 years, I will write only lies. The world doesn't deserve the truth."

I Still Have A Lot To Do

When asked if he would like a film to be made on his journey, Nawazuddin said, "I still have a lot to do and achieve, so it's too soon to make a film on my life. I wrote a memoir, because I wanted to talk about my life in my village and my journey to becoming an actor. It's too soon for a film to be made on my life."

On A Related Note

After receiving backlash, Nawazuddin had then withdrawn his book and had posted on his social media account, "I m apologising 2 every1 who's sentiments r hurt bcz of d chaos around my memoir #AnOrdinaryLife. I hereby regret & decide 2 withdraw my book."(sic)

