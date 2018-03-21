 »   »   » Nawazuddin Siddiqui On His Memoir; It Backfired, The World Doesn’t Deserve The Truth

It Was A Big Mistake Says Nawazuddin

Recently the actor talked about his memoir and said, "I think writing the book was a big mistake. I regret that. It's sad that in a book with 209 pages, only five pages were highlighted. Everything else was ignored. It was also my fault for naming two or three people from my life back then. But I also apologized for it later."

It Backfired

He added, "In a memoir you have to tell the truth. If you start compromising with fact, then it becomes lopsided and it's also easy to glorify yourself. But I wrote the truth.''

''I wrote about my struggles, my life, the mistakes I made when I was stupid, and how I became a better person after I learnt from my mistakes. But it backfired. If and when I write something after 10-12 years, I will write only lies. The world doesn't deserve the truth."

I Still Have A Lot To Do

When asked if he would like a film to be made on his journey, Nawazuddin said, "I still have a lot to do and achieve, so it's too soon to make a film on my life. I wrote a memoir, because I wanted to talk about my life in my village and my journey to becoming an actor. It's too soon for a film to be made on my life."

On A Related Note

After receiving backlash, Nawazuddin had then withdrawn his book and had posted on his social media account, "I m apologising 2 every1 who's sentiments r hurt bcz of d chaos around my memoir #AnOrdinaryLife. I hereby regret & decide 2 withdraw my book."(sic)