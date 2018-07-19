 »   »   »  Nawazuddin Siddiqui Poses With A Mystery Girl In Rome; We Know Who She Is!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui finds new Love in Rome; Who is the MYSTERY Girl | FilmiBeat

Last evening, Nawazuddin Siddiqui left his fans confused when he shared a photo with a mystery girl and captioned it as, "Ye Ladki mere ' रोम रोम में ' hai." Well folks, before you jump to any conclusions, let us tell you that she is none other than Italian actress Valentia Corti. She will be seen sharing screen space with Nawazuddin in Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial debut.

The shooting for the film is currently underway in Rome where Nawaz is busy shooting for the film. Valentia Corti who joined the cast of this flick posed for a click with Nawaz which the latter shared on his Instagram page. Check it out here-

Meanwhile, Nawaz has been getting rave reviews for his performance as gangster Ganesh Gaitonde in the web-series Sacred Games. While speaking to Indian Express, when Nawaz was asked if he feared getting typecast in gangster roles, the actor said, "I've done four gangster roles and I'll do two more. (laughs) Why don't you ask this question to the hero, that why does he do the same role in every film? He is the one who's been typecast. Which hero has done something new? For the entire 35 years in all the films, the one who only does hero roles is the biggest typecast. I've only done four films with gangster roles and everyone keeps asking me this. I've done a cop role, I'm doing Manto, it's only me who is doing different things."

Apart from Manto and Bal Thackeray biopic, Nawazuddin is also all set to make his debut in the Tamil film industry with Rajinikanth's upcoming film. The film is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Sun Pictures, which is backing the film announced the same on Twitter: "We are happy to announce that for the first time, @SimranbaggaOffc and @Nawazuddin_S will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures."

Well, it looks like Nawaz has some interesting projects in the pipeline.