 »   »   »  Shahid Kapoor Started Working When He Was A Child; Mother Neelima Azeem Talks About His Struggles

He Was 7 When He Performed On Stage

''He has had a very interesting journey because he started working as a child, then he started taking Shiamak Davar classes and before that he did something in Delhi for a series where he played a 7-year-old child, who was separated from his mother. He [Shahid] was brilliant at that time, he was 7-year-old.''

Shahid Gave Us All The Luxuries & Comfort

''The first time we saw him perform, the entire team was like 'yeh bacha nahi hai yaar. Kya hai yeh! Kya karta hai yeh'. I saw Shahid growing as a dancer after that and he became an impeccable performer. After that, he just changed our lives. He took our lives forward in Bombay. We started living better, we had all the luxuries and comfort."

My Stress Was Over; He Was Taking Care Of Us

"My stress was over. I was a single mother and till today he is taking care of Ishaan and me in every way. He is like 'hats off'! Shahid has worked very hard and has had a very challenging journey and the thing about both my boys is that they are very good sons, very honest and clean and extremely vulnerable. Ishaan is more like joyous and has his own energy.''

Both Shahid & Ishaan Are Wonderful

''All I can say is, both of them have been sparkling in their own times. Ishaan has been very fortunate that he started with Majid Majidi and then Dharma, with Shashank and Karan with him so, Mashallah, he had a quicker and faster journey and I suppose the younger ones do have it that way while the elder ones do create a little more hard work for themselves. That's the way its always been. But both of them are wonderful.''

Ishaan Takes Guidance From Shahid

''In Ishaan's case, his guru has always been his brother and it is very kind of him to always give me the honour and that standing in his life. I have watched both the brothers very closely and it is amazing how Sasha has guided him in life. He has played more than an elder brother's role because I was a single mother, there was no father as such living with us. So, Ishaan is mostly being guided, groomed and trained by his brother. "

All The Credit Goes To Shahid

"He has learnt a lot from Shahid and his brother has not like sat him down and taught it to him. He just took him along and let him savour the ambience and swim in waters naturally. All the credit goes to his elder brother and the rest of credit you can see in Dhadak because I can't speak so much about Ishaan as he has just arrived BUT I can speak about Shahid as he has earned it in the 15 years of his career. He has done his Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat, he has done some fantastic amount of work."