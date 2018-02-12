 »   »   » Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary Is The Unified Effort Of Six National Award Winners

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's upcoming espionage thriller Aiyaary presents a team of Nationally awarded performers.

Starring an ensemble cast of some of the most renowned personalities in Bollywood, Aiyaary is a unified effort of six of the National award winners- Neeraj Pandey, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale.



Director Neeraj Pandey won a National Award for the best film for his debut film A Wednesday. The thriller film treated the audience with a strong storyline backed by powerful performances, the mind-bending story of a common man still stays etched in our memories.



Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah who is not just a three-time National award winner for Iqbal, Paar and Sparsh but also a Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, will be seen reviving the common man avatar in Aiyaary.



Critically acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee who will be seen as the leading character of Colonel Abhay Singh is also a two time National Award winner for Satya and Pinjar respectively.



National Award winner for Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara and Padma Bhushan awardee Anupam Kher will be seen in a pivotal role in the espionage thriller.



Adil Hussain also won the National Award recently while Veteran Marathi actor Vikram Gokhale too is a recipient of the National Award.



The film not only marks the second collaboration of the A Wednesday team but also brings together a strong team of power packed performers. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra, Kumud Mishra, along with the National Award winners, Aiyaary promises to be a stimulator to mind.



Neeraj Pandey who is termed the pioneer of the espionage thriller genre is all set to present Aiyaary which is set against the army background.



Aiyaary revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways.



Neeraj Pandey's espionage thriller will yet again present a mind-bending story which will showcase the ace filmmaker's hold over the genre after films like Special 26, Baby, Rustom, M.S.Dhoni, A Wednesday.



Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents Aiyaary, A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 16th February 2018.



