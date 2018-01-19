 »   »   » Neeraj Pandey Took Three Years To Research On Sidharth Malhotra- Manoj Bajpayee's Aiyaary!

Neeraj Pandey who is all set for his upcoming flick titled Aiyaary, took three long years to do extensive research on the film.

The helmer of celebratory films like A Wednesday, Baby, Special 26 and M.S Dhoni: An Untold Story to name a few, he is back with Aiyaary which is touted to be the first espionage thriller of 2018.



Neeraj went through an intense research to find the perfect storyline for the film which took him three years to flag off the film. Since Aiyaary is set against army backdrop, he underwent rigorous research to understand army operations.



The filmmaker had to understand on border operations of various places as the film has been shot at three different locations. Neeraj who believes in perfection made sure of spending enough time to make a perfect espionage thriller.



Earlier while speaking about the film, he had said, "Aiyaary has been a special project with a very exciting ensemble. 'Aiyaary' means, the ultimate trickery.

The word 'Aiyaary' fabulously sums up what a Soldier resorts to ultimately in the face of extreme crisis. His intelligence, sharpness and wit not only bedazzles the his own troop but also earns him the respect of his enemies. The title of the film explains the term as a person who is a chameleon in character and works towards mastering in all given situation. It means master of Beharoooiya."



The film showcases the loyal and obedient officer Major Jai Bakshi aka Sidharth Malhotra who idolizes his mentor Colonel Abhay Singh aka Manoj Bajpayee. The interesting turn of events leaves the audience intrigued as to what lead to the two pitted against each other.



Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary trailer has garnered immense love and appreciation from across the quarters.



Aiyaary stars an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Chopra, Rakulpreet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah. The film is slated to release on 9th February.