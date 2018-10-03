 »   »   »  Neetu Kapoor's Heartfelt Tribute To Krishna Raj Kapoor: 'She Was A Huge Influence In My Life'

Late actor Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away in the wee hours of Monday morning due to cardiac arrest. She was 87. Her son, Randhir Kapoor told PTI, "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest...old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise." Once the news spread like wild fire, many Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji among others rushed to the Kapoor residence in Chembur to pay their last respects.

However, Krishna Raj's son Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor couldn't attend the funeral since reports suggest that they are off to United States for Rishi's medical treatment. However, Ranbir's ladylove Alia Bhatt made sure that they were a part as she face timed Ranbir, a video of which has gone viral on social media-

And now, Neetu Kapoor has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother-in-law with an emotional note. Sharing a picture featuring them both, Neetu captioned the picture as, "She was such a huge influence in my life ? admired her elegance Wit Generosity Warmth !!! She will always stay in my heart ??❤️#noonelikeher #besthumanbieng #lovedher#bestfriend."

Besides her, Amitabh Bachchan also penned an emotional tribute to Krishna Raj Kapoor wherein he wrote,"Krishna Raj Kapoor... The matriarch of the family... The epitome of grace and dignity... Gentle and loving to all... Caring... Faultless in etiquette and family protocol... She kept this vast family of celebrated individuals together as one bond.

Salman Khan had tweeted, "Krishna aunty .. my mother and me will miss u always.. #KrishnaRajKapoor."