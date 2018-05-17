 »   »   » Neetu Kapoor REACTS To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Affair; Comments On His Break-up With Katrina Kaif

Neetu Kapoor On Approving Ranbir’s Affairs With Deepika/Katrina/Alia

In her recent interview with Khaleej Times, when asked about the same, Neetu Kapoor said, "All I can say is that, yes, Ranbir and I are very close. He tells me about everything, including his love life, his girlfriends. I don't ever nag him."

She Further Added..

"He (Ranbir Kapoor) listens very quietly when I tell him he has done something wrong. Maybe that's why the family often teases him that he's a mama's boy."

Neetu Kapoor On Ranbir Kapoor’s Break-up

"Whenever I've detected that he's going through a heartbreak, I've asked him, ‘Are you okay?' And he has said, ‘Mum, I'm doing fine. I'm much better, don't worry'."

Ranbir Doesn’t Want To Get Involved With Any Girl?

She continued, "He's very emotional. At times, when he's felt hurt, he has told me he doesn't want to get involved with any girl, he doesn't want to be distracted from his work."

Neetu Also Revealed How Her Own Marriage Had Once Hit The Rocks

Neetu reveals how her kids supported her and said, "My kids Riddhima and Ranbir stood by me throughout. I realised how strong I can be. I could have fallen apart, but I stood my ground."

Things Are All Normal Now

"Life returned to normal. I guess it was just a mid-life crisis. Every marriage goes through difficult times; ours was no different. Some couples don't talk about their problems; some do, so that they can be sorted out."

What Marriage Means To Mrs Kapoor?

Speaking her mind, Neetu Kapoor said, "Marriage is forever. The romance may fade but it's for keeps. Priorities may change, but the love remains sacred."

Neetu Kapoor’s Equation With The Kapoor family

"They've always been family. If I'd been fake with them, they would have seen through me. If I have an issue of any kind with any one of my in-laws, I don't let that fester within me.

My mother-in-law (Krishna Raj Kapoor) treats me like her daughter. Reema, my sister-in-law, has been a buddy even before I got married."