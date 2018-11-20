 »   »   »  Neha Dhupia- Angad Bedi Name Their Baby Girl 'Mehr'; Share Her First Cute Glimpse!

English
    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who tied knot in a hush-hush ceremony in May, welcomed their first newborn on Sunday. The couple became proud parents to a baby girl. Soon, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all corners. Now, Neha has shared the first glimpse of her 'little bundle of joy' and also revealed what the couple has named her. 

    Meet Mehr Dhupia Bedi

    Giving her Insta-fam a glimpse of her tiny tot, Neha captioned this picture as, "Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world.."

    'Both My Girls Are Doing Well'

    Yesterday, Angad had tweeted Neha's latest update, "The last two days have been very overwhelming. Neha and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well."

    Congratulations To The New Parents!

    Neha delivered her first born on 18th September at Women's Hospital in Khar.

    The Reason Behind Neha-Angad's Hush-Hush Wedding

    Neha and Angad got married in a private affair in May this year. Recently, on Neha's talk show, No Filter Neha, the actor admitted Neha's pregnancy as a reason for their hush-hush wedding.

    Angad Bedi Finally ADMITS Neha Dhupia Was Pregnant Before Their Wedding; Says His In-Laws Were Livid

