 »   »   »  Neha Dhupia Bedi & Angad Pose For A Family Picture For The First Time With Daughter Mehr!

The First Family Picture Of Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi & Baby Mehr!

Now for the first time, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi posed for a family picture along with their newborn child Mehr and all we can do is smile and adore the picture as it speaks a thousand words of joy, all put together in one single frame.

Three Generations!

Pradip Singh Dhupia and Manpinder posed with their daughter Neha Dhupia and son-in-law Angad Bedi along with their granddaughter Mehr. That's three generations in one frame for the first time, folks!

A Proud & Happy Mommy

Being a mother brings utmost joy and happiness to a woman and Neha Dhupia is enjoying her motherhood and the new phase of life. Also, spotting star kids has become the latest trend and we're sure people will find it interesting to look at Mehr's pictures in the coming months.

Hello Little One

A few days ago, Bishan Singh Bedi shared baby Mehr's picture online and said, "U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren't we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru's MEHR Only..GodBless Little One.. Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!!"

Hello World

Here's the picture that Neha Dhupia shared a few days ago announcing the birth of her daughter on social media. The pictures have received the maximum likes and comments.