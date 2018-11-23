English
Neha Dhupia Bedi & Angad Pose For A Family Picture For The First Time With Daughter Mehr!

By
    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby girl on November 18, 2018 and congratulatory messages were pouring all over Twitter from celebrities and fans alike. Neha also took to Instagram a few days ago by posting a picture of her daughter's legs and the warm socks read 'Hello world' and she captioned the image as, "Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world," and put a heart emoji along with it.

    The First Family Picture Of Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi & Baby Mehr!

    Now for the first time, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi posed for a family picture along with their newborn child Mehr and all we can do is smile and adore the picture as it speaks a thousand words of joy, all put together in one single frame.

    Three Generations!

    Pradip Singh Dhupia and Manpinder posed with their daughter Neha Dhupia and son-in-law Angad Bedi along with their granddaughter Mehr. That's three generations in one frame for the first time, folks!

    A Proud & Happy Mommy

    Being a mother brings utmost joy and happiness to a woman and Neha Dhupia is enjoying her motherhood and the new phase of life. Also, spotting star kids has become the latest trend and we're sure people will find it interesting to look at Mehr's pictures in the coming months.

    Hello Little One

    A few days ago, Bishan Singh Bedi shared baby Mehr's picture online and said, "U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren't we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru's MEHR Only..GodBless Little One.. Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!!"

    Hello World

    Here's the picture that Neha Dhupia shared a few days ago announcing the birth of her daughter on social media. The pictures have received the maximum likes and comments.

