 »   »   » BREAKING! Neha Dhupia Gets MARRIED To Salman's Co-star Angad Bedi In A Secret Ceremony [PICTURES]

They Look So Beautiful!

A few minutes ago, Neha shared this picture on her Instagram page and wrote, "Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi ❤"

Awww!

Where as Angad Bedi shared this picture and captioned it as saying, "Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia."

Anand Karaj

The wedding took place in Delhi and going by their pictures, it looks like a Sikh wedding, ‘Anand Karaj'.

Congratulations!

We wish the couple a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.

Angad Bedi's Films

Angad Bedi was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai and he worked in films like Dear Zindagi, Pink, Rangeelay and FALTU.