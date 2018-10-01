 »   »   »  Neha Dhupia's Baby Shower: These Pictures Will Leave You With A Smile!

Neha Dhupia’s baby shower inside pictures goes viral; Check Out | FilmiBeat

Last month, Neha Dhupia and Angad announced that the couple are expecting their first baby. Ever since they secretly tied the knot, rumours were rife about her pregnancy. But the couple kept on denying it until finally they made its official via their Instagram account. "Here's to new beginnings ... #3ofUs. #satnamwaheguru," Dhupia captioned a picture of them, where she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Later in an interview when Neha was quizzed about hiding her pregnancy for long, the actress said, "I was worried people would stop offering work. It was a good thing my bump wasn't showing till the sixth month because appearances matter here, and one might be assumed to be unfit for a job."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Angad hosted a baby shower for his wife Neha, who has entered in her last trimester of pregnancy. Check out the pictures here-