English
 »   »   »  Neha Dhupia's Baby Shower: These Pictures Will Leave You With A Smile!

Neha Dhupia's Baby Shower: These Pictures Will Leave You With A Smile!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Neha Dhupia’s baby shower inside pictures goes viral; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Last month, Neha Dhupia and Angad announced that the couple are expecting their first baby. Ever since they secretly tied the knot, rumours were rife about her pregnancy. But the couple kept on denying it until finally they made its official via their Instagram account. "Here's to new beginnings ... #3ofUs. #satnamwaheguru," Dhupia captioned a picture of them, where she was seen flaunting her baby bump. 

    Later in an interview when Neha was quizzed about hiding her pregnancy for long, the actress said, "I was worried people would stop offering work. It was a good thing my bump wasn't showing till the sixth month because appearances matter here, and one might be assumed to be unfit for a job."

    Meanwhile, on Sunday, Angad hosted a baby shower for his wife Neha, who has entered in her last trimester of pregnancy. Check out the pictures here-

    The Couple Complemented Each Other

    Mommy-to-be Neha was glowing in white flowy dress with frills which she paired with a tiara. On the other hand, her hubby Angad looked dapper in a blue suit.

    Everytime I Look At You!

    At the baby shower, Angad couldn't take his eyes off his wifey dearest and this adorable moment has been captured on the lens.

    One More Picture To Go

    Neha's pictures were also a part of the celebrations and we hear that food menu included her favourite dishes too.

    These Two Are Just Love!

    The couple arrived at the venue walking hand-in-hand and we just can't stop drooling over their pictures.

    Look Who Was Present At The Baby Shower

    Huma Qureshi shared this picture on her Instagram page where she is seen posing for a click with the mommy-to-be Neha, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor.

    Read more about: angad bedi neha dhupia
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue