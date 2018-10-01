 »   »   »  Neha Dhupia's Baby Shower: These Pictures Will Leave You With A Smile!

Related Articles
Last month, Neha Dhupia and Angad announced that the couple are expecting their first baby. Ever since they secretly tied the knot, rumours were rife about her pregnancy. But the couple kept on denying it until finally they made its official via their Instagram account. "Here's to new beginnings ... #3ofUs. #satnamwaheguru," Dhupia captioned a picture of them, where she was seen flaunting her baby bump.
Later in an interview when Neha was quizzed about hiding her pregnancy for long, the actress said, "I was worried people would stop offering work. It was a good thing my bump wasn't showing till the sixth month because appearances matter here, and one might be assumed to be unfit for a job."
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Angad hosted a baby shower for his wife Neha, who has entered in her last trimester of pregnancy. Check out the pictures here-
The Couple Complemented Each Other
Mommy-to-be Neha was glowing in white flowy dress with frills which she paired with a tiara. On the other hand, her hubby Angad looked dapper in a blue suit.
Everytime I Look At You!
At the baby shower, Angad couldn't take his eyes off his wifey dearest and this adorable moment has been captured on the lens.
One More Picture To Go
Neha's pictures were also a part of the celebrations and we hear that food menu included her favourite dishes too.
These Two Are Just Love!
The couple arrived at the venue walking hand-in-hand and we just can't stop drooling over their pictures.
Look Who Was Present At The Baby Shower
Huma Qureshi shared this picture on her Instagram page where she is seen posing for a click with the mommy-to-be Neha, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor.