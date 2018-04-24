English
Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Wife Rukmini Have Some Happy News, Couple Expecting Their First Baby!

Posted By:
Neil Nitin Mukesh has announced Wife Rukmini's pregnancy with Instagram post । FilmiBeat

It's pouring good news in Bollywood. Last week we told you that Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira are expecting their second baby. Well folks, we now have it that yet another B-town couple has the stork visiting their home. Last night, Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his Instagram page to share some happy news with all his fans.

The actor and his wife Rukmini Sahay are expecting their first child together and Neil made the cutest pregnancy announcement with these two posts. Check them out right away here-

Hearty Congratulations!

The actor posted this adorable picture featuring a drawing of a baby and a bird with 'to be delivered soon' written on it and captioned it as, "Now we will be THREE."

Such An Adorable Post

He instagrammed yet another picture which featured a man and a woman holding a pair of baby shoes together. Have a look at it here.

Marital Bliss

Neil and Rukmini tied the knot last year in an elaborate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. She and Neil have been dating for a month after their parents arranged the match. Neil chose to have an arranged marriage because he is 'old school when it comes to marriage', his father Nitin Mukesh had revealed.

When Neil Couldn't Stop Praising His Wife

Speaking about Rukmini, Neil had earlier said, "I think she (Rukmini) is just perfect. She is the perfect balance that any man would want in his woman. She is simple, beautiful, loving and all the awesome adjectives I can think of. She fits them all." When asked about their chemistry, he had said, "Our chemistry is outstanding. She understands that I am a little bit of a prankster. I have a habit of joking around and sometimes people don't understand my jokes. They might get offended sometimes, but she instantly understood the kind of person I am and laughed at every point."

On The Work Front

After playing a negative character in Vijay's blockbuster film 'Kaththi', Neil is all set to enter the grey zone again with Prabhas starrer Saaho. The actor told a leading daily that Saaho is his biggest role yet, and that he's playing more than just the 'baddie'. "There is a lot more to this than that. I don't categorise [characters] as villains or protagonists. But I will say it is my most important role in a film," he was quoted as saying.




Story first published: Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 9:51 [IST]
