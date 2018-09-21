English
 Neil Nitin Mukesh & Rukmini Blessed With Baby Girl!

By
    Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has become one proud father of a baby girl. Neil and his wife Rukmini are blessed with a daughter, said a source close to the family. Rukmini delivered the newborn at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai around 3:30 PM.

    In April, Neil had announced that he is going to become a father soon, and that he is very excited for the next phase of his life with his wife. "We are okay with a baby girl or a baby boy as long as the baby is healthy," Neil had earlier said in a statement.

    neil-nitin-mukesh-rukmini-blessed-with-baby-girl

    Neil and Rukmini got married in February 2017.

    On the work front, Neil will next be seen in Prabhas starrer Saaho. He will be seen playing the antagonist in the movie. The film also casts Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Evelyn Sharma in key roles.

    Apart from Saaho, Neil is also gearing up for Ishqeria opposite Richa Chaddha.

