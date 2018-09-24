 »   »   »  Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares First Photos Of His Newborn Daughter Nurvi; They Are Just Too Cute!

Cuteness In A Frame

Neil shared pictures of Nurvi wrapped up in a blue blanket in an Instagram post captioned with a string of heart emojis.

Our Heart Is Going All Squishy

Neil shared one more close-up shot of his little one and we simply can't help ourselves from going all 'awww'!

First Times Are The Special

Earlier. Neil was clicked exited the hospital with their daughter. Have a look at the picture here.

'I Had An Intution'

Earlier while speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Neil said that he had had wrapped up the ongoing schedule of brother Naman's directorial debut on Thursday morning and had no other commitments for the time being. "I had an intuition, even Rukmini told me on Wednesday to be ready. I just wanted to be with her and cancelled all other commitments. Luck was on our side, we made it just in time," he was quoted as saying.