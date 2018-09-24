English
 »   »   »  Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares First Photos Of His Newborn Daughter Nurvi; They Are Just Too Cute!

Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares First Photos Of His Newborn Daughter Nurvi; They Are Just Too Cute!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Neil Nitin Mukesh shares daughter's name with fans on social media | FilmiBeat

    We had reported that Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay become parents to a baby girl on Thursday. Since then, everybody has been waiting to catch the first glimpse of the infant. On Saturday, Neil took to his Instagram page to reveal that he and Rukmini have named their daughter 'Nurvi'. The actor posted, "Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God."

    Yesterday, the actor took to his Instagram page to share the first photos of his little one. Have a look at them here-

    Cuteness In A Frame

    Neil shared pictures of Nurvi wrapped up in a blue blanket in an Instagram post captioned with a string of heart emojis.

    Our Heart Is Going All Squishy

    Neil shared one more close-up shot of his little one and we simply can't help ourselves from going all 'awww'!

    First Times Are The Special

    Earlier. Neil was clicked exited the hospital with their daughter. Have a look at the picture here.

    'I Had An Intution'

    Earlier while speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Neil said that he had had wrapped up the ongoing schedule of brother Naman's directorial debut on Thursday morning and had no other commitments for the time being. "I had an intuition, even Rukmini told me on Wednesday to be ready. I just wanted to be with her and cancelled all other commitments. Luck was on our side, we made it just in time," he was quoted as saying.

    Read more about: neil nitin mukesh
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue