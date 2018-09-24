 »   »   »  Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares First Photos Of His Newborn Daughter Nurvi; They Are Just Too Cute!

Related Articles
We had reported that Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay become parents to a baby girl on Thursday. Since then, everybody has been waiting to catch the first glimpse of the infant. On Saturday, Neil took to his Instagram page to reveal that he and Rukmini have named their daughter 'Nurvi'. The actor posted, "Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God."
Yesterday, the actor took to his Instagram page to share the first photos of his little one. Have a look at them here-
Cuteness In A Frame
Neil shared pictures of Nurvi wrapped up in a blue blanket in an Instagram post captioned with a string of heart emojis.
Our Heart Is Going All Squishy
Neil shared one more close-up shot of his little one and we simply can't help ourselves from going all 'awww'!
First Times Are The Special
Earlier. Neil was clicked exited the hospital with their daughter. Have a look at the picture here.
'I Had An Intution'
Earlier while speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Neil said that he had had wrapped up the ongoing schedule of brother Naman's directorial debut on Thursday morning and had no other commitments for the time being. "I had an intuition, even Rukmini told me on Wednesday to be ready. I just wanted to be with her and cancelled all other commitments. Luck was on our side, we made it just in time," he was quoted as saying.