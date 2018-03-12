 »   »   » WOW! Why Kareena Said, ''I Appreciate Actors Like Kangana Ranaut & Nepotism Doesn't Exist''?

I Appreciate Kangana

"I appreciate actors like Kangana Ranaut, who bring problems to the forefront by talking about it in their interviews."

On Nepotism

"There are many superstars from yesteryears and not all of their children are superstars. If nepotism exists everyone would have been superstars and number one. But the fact that today Ranveer Singh, (who) does not have mother or father who is a superstar, out of sheer talent and hard work he is where he is today. I don't think nepotism exists.''

It's About Talent

"It is about talent, we may be children or grandchildren of somebody but once you are on the silver screen you are that part. When you have generations of actors and a huge legacy behind you, it is actually difficult for a star child to live up to it and succeed in this industry."

When The Couple Faced Backlash For Naming Their Son Taimur

When she was asked if too much of media scrutiny spoils their private life, especially after how the social media trolled her son's name. Kareena said, "Of course, there was trolling but at the same time there was an immense support from the people we were getting, not that trolls matter to us that much but it was our choice."

Saif Wanted To Change His Name

"The day before I was going to the hospital for delivery, I had a talk with Saif and he was suggesting to keep his name Faiz, he said, 'Bebo, that is a more poetic, more romantic name'. I said 'no, Taimur means iron and if I give birth to a son, my son is going to be a fighter, I will produce an iron man'. And yes, I proudly did so."

Taimur Has Started Posing Now

Asked whether she likes the attention her son is getting from paparazzi, she said, "Now I do not like the fact that Taimur's every move is monitored... and people even talking about his hairstyle and all... I mean. he is just 14 months old. I do not know how to control it now. Having said that I think he is becoming more familiar with the camera now, he looks right into the camera.''