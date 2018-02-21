 »   »   » After Making Peace With Preity Zinta Last Year, Ness Wadia Chargesheeted For 'MOLESTATION'!

Ness Wadia & Preity Zinta

The FIR was registered against Ness Wadia after Preity Zinta’s complaint on June 13, 2014.

Grabbed Headines

The incident took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 30, 2014. The story grabbed headlines all over the country.

Bruise Marks

Preity Zinta accussed Ness Wadia of grabbing her by the arm when she tried to distance herself from him, leading to ‘bruise-like marks’.

Submitted Photographs

Preity Zinta had also submitted the 'bruise marks' photographs along with the complaint she filed on June 13, 2014.

Kings XI Punjab

Both Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia were the co-owners of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab at that time.

Harassment Claims

The actress also stated that Ness Wadia continued to harass her even after the incident.

Witness Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller, father of South African bowler David Miller was the witness to the whole incident and gave his statements to the police.

Grabbing Her Arms

However, Andrew Miller said he didn't spot Ness Wadia grabbing Preity Zinta by the arms saying he was seated in a distance and could not see clearly.

Ness Wadia

Also, Ness Wadia has rubbished Preity Zinta's claims.