 »   »   » After Making Peace With Preity Zinta Last Year, Ness Wadia Chargesheeted For 'MOLESTATION'!

Businessman Ness Wadia was accused of verbally abusing and allegedly molesting Preity Zinta close to 3 years ago and The Marine Drive Police in Mumbai submitted a 200-page chargesheet to the Metropolitan Magistrate Court and was granted bail on a personal surety of 20,000 Rupees, reported Mumbai Mirror. Both Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia were business partners in owning the IPL team Kings XI Punjab.
Ness Wadia was charged under was charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code.
Ness Wadia & Preity Zinta
The FIR was registered against Ness Wadia after Preity Zinta’s complaint on June 13, 2014.
Grabbed Headines
The incident took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 30, 2014. The story grabbed headlines all over the country.
Bruise Marks
Preity Zinta accussed Ness Wadia of grabbing her by the arm when she tried to distance herself from him, leading to ‘bruise-like marks’.
Submitted Photographs
Preity Zinta had also submitted the 'bruise marks' photographs along with the complaint she filed on June 13, 2014.
Kings XI Punjab
Both Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia were the co-owners of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab at that time.
Harassment Claims
The actress also stated that Ness Wadia continued to harass her even after the incident.
Witness Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller, father of South African bowler David Miller was the witness to the whole incident and gave his statements to the police.
Grabbing Her Arms
However, Andrew Miller said he didn't spot Ness Wadia grabbing Preity Zinta by the arms saying he was seated in a distance and could not see clearly.
Ness Wadia
Also, Ness Wadia has rubbished Preity Zinta's claims.