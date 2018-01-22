 »   »   » These NEW PICTURES Are UNMISSABLE! Inside The EXTRAVAGANT WEDDING Of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

The Excited Bride

This latest picture from Anushka Sharma's Mumbai function shows how happy she was on the day of her reception.

Virat With Shikar's Son

A lovely picture where the groom Virat Kohli is seen holding Shikhar's son. Don't miss to see more pictures from their lavish functions below.

In Love Forever

The couple announced this big news on their Twitter page and had shared, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever.''

Truly Blessed

''We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

Yash Raj Too Released An Official Statement

''We are very happy to announce that Ms. Anushka Sharma and Mr. Virat Kohli got married at a private ceremony in Italy. The wedding was attended by close family and a few friends as they wished their wedding to be a very private affair.''

A Hindu Wedding

''The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals. Top fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has designed the wedding ensemble for both the bride and the groom.''

Anushka's Upcoming Films

''In January, Anushka will begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film with Shahrukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari.''

When Virat Was Asked...

How difficult will it be for him to return to cricket post the marriage celebrations, Kohli replied to a leading news agancy, "Not difficult at all, it was away for something (marriage) which is much more important.''

It Was Special

He further added, ''That is a period that will always remain special for both of us."

Meanwhile

Anushka Sharma is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Zero along with Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.