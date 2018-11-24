 »   »   »  New Pic: Ranveer- Deepika Strike A Happy Pose With The Team Of Their Konkani Wedding Caterers!

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reception: Inside Photos of reception goes VIRAL | FilmiBeat

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela. After being in a relationship for almost six years, the lovebirds exchange nuptial vows in a two-day ceremony at a 800 year old villa at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The couple tied the knot as per Konkani and Sindhi rituals.

Later when the newlyweds took to social media to share pictures from their wedding album, people just couldn't get over their love-soaked poses which dropped some major relationship goals and made everyone go all the way 'awww' over their pictures.

And now folks, we have an unseen picture from their Konkani wedding going viral on the internet. In the frame, Ranveer and Deepika are seen striking a pose with the team of their Konkani wedding caterers and we must say the picture speak volumes about the happiness on everyone's faces.

Talking about Ranveer- Deepika's Konkani wedding, the guests were treated with authentic Konkani Mangalorean cuisine like Pooran Poli, Rasam and the likes on a banana leaf.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in a four-hour Konkani wedding where Deepika led a bridal walk from the top of the villa to the wedding venue as per Konkani traditions. The couple shared a hug after the rituals and seeked blessings from their parents. After the wedding, the newlyweds enjoyed a luncheon with their family and close friends.

After returning from Italy, Ranveer and Deepika hosted a wedding reception on 21st November at The Leela Palace in Bengaluru. Recently, they flew back to Mumbai. Now, they will be throwing two more receptions- one on 28th November for their social circle and few members of the media and on 1st December for their pals from the film industry.