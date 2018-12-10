 »   »   »  New York Diaries: Rishi Kapoor Goes Shopping, Neetu Kapoor Parties With Her Girl Gang!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

Currently, Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor are stationed in New York for the former's treatment of an undisclosed ailment. But that doesn't stop them from having a great time at the Big Apple. Recently, Neetu took to her Instagram page to share few pictures from their New York diaries to give an update to all their friends. The couple was recently joined by their friends, Nitasha Nanda and Rima Jain-
Rishi Goes For Shopping
Dressed for the chilly winters, Rishi Kapoor went shopping and even posed for a picture.
Meanwhile, The Girls Had A Blast!
While Kapoor saab went, Neetu had a blast with her girl gang which included her pals, Rima Jain and Nitasha Nanda.
Some More Fun!
Neetu shared one more picture where she and Rima Jain are all smiles for a happy frame.
Rishi Kapoor's Tweet
Before flying off to New York, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!"
Later, rumours went rife about Rishi Kapoor undergoing cancer treatment. However, his brother Randhir Kapoor slammed all these reports and was quoted as saying by E Times, "We don't know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn't know what he is suffering from.He has not even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to advanced stage."