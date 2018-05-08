 »   »   » Newly-weds Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja Look Like A Dream; These Inside Pics Are Droolworthy!

A Candid Shot

The newly-weds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja seem to have eyes only for each other. Ahh, now that's what's called love!

The Fantastic Four

Karan Johar poses for a picture with the ladies- Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Karishma Kapoor. KJo, how about casting this trio in a film together?

One From The Wedding Ceremony

Isn't this candid click of Sonam-Anand during the wedding super cute?

Lovely Picture

Sonam Kapoor clicked with her best friend Karishma who couldn't keep calm and wrote, "My bae just got married."

Squad Goals

The bride Sonam looks super happy and poses up for a quick picture with Rhea's squad.

Twin Love

That's Karan Johar for you posing for a quick picture with Aakash and Isha Ambani.

One More Picture Of Sonam And Anand

The newly-weds, Sonam and Anand can't get enough of going 'click-click'. Now, that's what we call making memories!

Picture Perfect

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya looked stunning in a red and golden outfit and we just can't wait to watch her on the big screen!

Meet The Trio

The radiant Karisma Kapoor snapped with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja post their wedding.

Picture Of The Day

The bride's father Anil Kapoor finally gets some time off and poses for a photo with Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. Ekdum jhakaas!

Nostalgic Bytes

'Ghulam' co-stars Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji in one frame! We have so many memories related to these two. This one makes for a heart-warming photo with Aamir's wife Kiran joining the duo.

Sonam Makes For The Coolest Bride

What pre-wedding jitters? Sonam, on the other hand, is the coolest bride we know and goes all pout for an adorable picture with a pal.

Selfie Alert

Karan Johar is a pro when it comes to clicking selfies. In one picture, he is seen with Kareena and Saif. The other one has him in the same frame with the Kapoor siblings- Kareena and Karishma.