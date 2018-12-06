English
Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are Back In The Bay, See Pictures Here!

By
    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas spotted at Mumbai Airport after Delhi Reception; Watch | FilmiBeat

    The last few weeks have been a busy ride for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot in a lavish four-day ceremony at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. 'NickYanka' got married as per Christian and Hindu traditions. Soon, they hosted a wedding reception in New Delhi which was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned up at the function to congratulate the newly-married couple.

    Instead of zooming off for their honeymoon, Priyanka chose to dive into work and was seen yesterday at a media event for her new business venture Bumble, a dating app and had her hubby Nick by her side throughout the evening cheering for her. Post wrapping up that event, the newlyweds returned to Mumbai this morning. Here are some of the pictures-

    We Are Back!

    Despite attending an event all night, the couple looked every bit fresh while posing for the shutterbug.

    One More Click

    Nick is seen heading towards his car in this picture.

    Priyanka Talks About Love

    Earlier speaking about love, Priyanka was quoted as saying by HT, " Don't focus your energy so much on what people think of you, or what society says. Focus more on what your loved ones think of you. If we lived more in reality, life is really fairly simple."

    This Is What Priyanka Has To Say About Having Two Weddings

    "It melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special," the actress was earlier quoted as saying by Hello! magazine.

