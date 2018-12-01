English
 Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' First Music Video Is Out & It Has Hotness Written All Over It

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' First Music Video Is Out & It Has Hotness Written All Over It

By
    'Jealous' singer Nick Jonas and our 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra are now officially 'man and wife'. The couple exchanged wedding vows today in a lavish Christian ceremony at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. As per People magazine, the bride looked radiant in a custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding gown. Nick, too, donned a suit by the same label.

    The Christian wedding was officiated by Nick's father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. While we are yet to get pictures of their wedding, Vogue shared a music video, their first post wedding, wherein Nick is seen singing his popular single 'Close' while his lady love Priyanka grooves sensuously and showcases five moves in collaboration with choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall.

    priyanka

    Have a look at the video here-

    Rowlson-Hall was quoted as saying by Vogue, "I wanted to make sure that each movement had a relationship to Nick and Priyanka's story and was a reflection of them, while also maintaining a sense of play and fun. Priyanka and Nick are Hollywood icons of today, and so I wanted to give her a timeless move while also paying homage to Old Hollywood. It's a very classic and clean move, drawing inspiration from one of my all-time favorite dancing duos, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers."

    Priyanka and Nick will exchange wedding vows once again as per Hindi rituals tomorrow.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 19:48 [IST]
