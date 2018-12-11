 »   »   »  Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Go For Their Honeymoon To Oman? This Picture Drops A Hint!

Priyanka Chopra got hitched to Nick Jonas in a lavish five-day ceremony at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. The lovebirds exchanged wedding vows as per Christian and Hindu rituals. After being declared as 'man and wife', the couple shared some dreamy pictures from their wedding which spelt of romance all over.

Recently, Priyanka shared a picture on her Instagram story which left several of her fans wondering if she's already on a honeymoon with her singer-husband Nick Jonas. Check out the picture here-

This Has Romantic Vibes All Over Priyanka shared a picture from a beach where the couple's initials, NJ" and "PCJ" have been inscribed on the sand. The actress even added a heart and a kiss emoji to the picture. Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas to get married again at Dubai's Burj Khalifa? | FilmiBeat Unseen Picture We recently came across this new picture from Priyanka-Nick's Hindu wedding doing rounds on the internet. The way Nick is holding Priyanka's hand while performing a ritual is making us go 'awww' all the way. Squad Goals If you still can't get over PeeCee-Nick's wedding, here's one more picture from the pre-wedding ceremony which has 'dulha' Nick posing for a picture minus his missus. Deeply In Love After marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka told the reporters at her wedding reception, "On a scale of 1 to 10 in happiness, I'm on 12." And we too couldn't agree more to this!

If you folks thought it's just Priyanka who's smitten by her hubby, Nick Jonas' latest post on social media would prove you wrong. The singer recently shared an adorable video of his wife watching the hit holiday movie for the first time. "Her first time watching Elf," he captioned the Instagram video, along with a heart-eyes and Christmas tree emoji.

In the clip, Priyanka's eyes are glued to the screen as she sings along to "Santa Clause Is Coming to Town." Check it out here-

ALSO READ: Unseen Photos From Priyanka- Nick's Weddings: Get Ready To Fall In Love With Them Again!