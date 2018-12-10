 »   »   »  Nick Jonas' Adorable Throwback Photo To Celebrate One Week Of Being Married To Priyanka Chopra!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
It's just one week since Nick Jonas tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra. But, the 'Jealous' singer is already cherishing every moment of being married and is dropping some major relationship goals. After a 'whirlwind' romance, the couple tied the knot last week as per Christian and Hindu rituals.
Post that the wedding, the newlyweds ruled over our social media timelines with their dreamy pre-wedding and wedding pictures. And now, Nick has shared an unseen moment from his Christian wedding to celebrate one-week of marriage with the 'Quantico' actress-
Magical Moment
In the picture, the newlyweds are seen cutting their 7-tier wedding cake with a sword-like knife as their friends and family watch on.
Reportedly, Nick had called his personal chefs from Dubai and Kuwait to bake this 18 ft-long sweet dessert.
Priyanka Is On Cloud Nine
After marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka told the reporters at her wedding reception, ""On a scale of 1 to 10 in happiness, I'm on 12."
Made For Each Other
For their Christian wedding, the couple donned Ralph Lauren outfits. Priyanka Chopra looked breathtakingly beautiful in a customized white gown which had a 75 ft-long veil. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in a suit.
Nick-Priyanka's Mumbai Reception
If reports are to be believed, Priyanka and Nick will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on 20th December which will see the presence of PeeCee's industry friends and colleagues.
