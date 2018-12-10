English
 Nick Jonas' Adorable Throwback Photo To Celebrate One Week Of Being Married To Priyanka Chopra!

Nick Jonas' Adorable Throwback Photo To Celebrate One Week Of Being Married To Priyanka Chopra!

By
    It's just one week since Nick Jonas tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra. But, the 'Jealous' singer is already cherishing every moment of being married and is dropping some major relationship goals. After a 'whirlwind' romance, the couple tied the knot last week as per Christian and Hindu rituals.

    Post that the wedding, the newlyweds ruled over our social media timelines with their dreamy pre-wedding and wedding pictures. And now, Nick has shared an unseen moment from his Christian wedding to celebrate one-week of marriage with the 'Quantico' actress-

    Magical Moment

    In the picture, the newlyweds are seen cutting their 7-tier wedding cake with a sword-like knife as their friends and family watch on.

    Reportedly, Nick had called his personal chefs from Dubai and Kuwait to bake this 18 ft-long sweet dessert.

    Priyanka Is On Cloud Nine

    After marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka told the reporters at her wedding reception, ""On a scale of 1 to 10 in happiness, I'm on 12."

    Made For Each Other

    For their Christian wedding, the couple donned Ralph Lauren outfits. Priyanka Chopra looked breathtakingly beautiful in a customized white gown which had a 75 ft-long veil. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in a suit.

    Nick-Priyanka's Mumbai Reception

    If reports are to be believed, Priyanka and Nick will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on 20th December which will see the presence of PeeCee's industry friends and colleagues.

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 12:34 [IST]
