 »   »   »  Nick Jonas' Adorable Throwback Photo To Celebrate One Week Of Being Married To Priyanka Chopra!

Magical Moment

In the picture, the newlyweds are seen cutting their 7-tier wedding cake with a sword-like knife as their friends and family watch on.

Reportedly, Nick had called his personal chefs from Dubai and Kuwait to bake this 18 ft-long sweet dessert.

Priyanka Is On Cloud Nine

After marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka told the reporters at her wedding reception, ""On a scale of 1 to 10 in happiness, I'm on 12."

Made For Each Other

For their Christian wedding, the couple donned Ralph Lauren outfits. Priyanka Chopra looked breathtakingly beautiful in a customized white gown which had a 75 ft-long veil. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in a suit.

Nick-Priyanka's Mumbai Reception

If reports are to be believed, Priyanka and Nick will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on 20th December which will see the presence of PeeCee's industry friends and colleagues.