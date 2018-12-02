 »   »   »  Nick Jonas Holds Priyanka Chopra In His Arms In Bollywood Style During Bride vs Groom Cricket Match!

Nick & Priyanka Pose In Bollywood Style

Priyanka shared a picture where Nick is seen holding her in his arms during a cricket match which was held during their mehendi ceremony.

It's A Six!

Nick is seen channeling his inner batsman in this picture and PeeCee is all hearts.

Madhu Chopra Got Emotional During Priyanka's Mehendi

One of the invitees told DNA, "Madhu Chopra got emotional during the mehendi. Priyanka looked pretty in a pink-and-yellow lehenga for the ceremony."

Nick's Blockbuster Entry

"Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali (Zubeidaa, 2001) played in the background as she reached the venue. Nick made a dhamakedaar entry wearing a silver kurta, on Sukhbir's popular Punjabi chartbuster Tare Gin Gin."

Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali

The source further told the daily, "Priyanka got an elaborate mehendi done on her hands and feet, and later, the family even asked Nick to find the couple's initials in it, which he managed to do."

The Team Played Lot Of Fun Games

"It was Chopra vs Jonas - a battle royal between the two families. Parineeti hosted the event and there were several games lined up including cricket," added the source.