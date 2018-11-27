 »   »   »  Nick Jonas' 'Mumbai Nights' Has Him Partying Hard With Priyanka Chopra & Gang!

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Enoy Dinner with Joe Jonas & Sofi Turner; Watch video | FilmiBeat

With just few days remaining for the much-awaited Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas wedding, there is a lot of excitement building up. The 'desi girl' is all set to get hitched to her 'man of dreams' and it's going to be the 'wedding of the year'. We already told that the 'dulhe raja' already arrived on the Indian soil a few days back. Meanwhile, Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiance Sophie Turner too have landed in Mumbai.

Last night, Nick along with Priyanka Chopra and the gang stepped out for dinner at a plush restaurant named Estella in Mumbai. Later, he took to his Instagram story to share a picture from the crazy night.

Nick's 'Mumbai Nights' Nick captioned this picture as 'Mumbai Nights', but we can't take our eyes off Priyanka looks her happy best, holding on to her fiance. Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra was also a part of the outing. A Picture-Perfect Couple Priyanka looked stunning in a brown metallic dress. On the other hand, Nick opted for a casual wear for the evening. The Baraatis Are Here! Earlier in the day, Nick and his brother Joe Jonas were clicked at the Mumbai airport. Mark The Dates In Your Calendar Priyanka- Nick's pre-wedding festivities will begin from 29th November with a mehendi ceremony which will be followed by followed a sangeet ceremony at Mehrangarh Fort. After a cocktail party and a haldi ceremony, the lovebirds will finally tie the knot on 2nd December at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur.

ALSO READ: Priyanka- Nick's Pre-Wedding Celebrations: Actress's Mumbai House Is All Decked Up With Lights!