 »   »   »  Nick Jonas On Having Kids With Priyanka Chopra: I Definitely Want To Be A Father Someday

Nick Reveals His Baby Plans

The singer was quoted as saying, ""I definitely want to be a father someday. I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick."

'I Have Seen A Lot Of Life At An Early Age'

He further added, "With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age. And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."

Earlier, Priyanka Had Also Spoken About Her Family Plans

The actress had said, I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.' We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen."

Priyanka-Nick Are Currently In The Honeymoon Period

"Let us be married first for a while before we have to make all these big decisions. We're in our honeymoon period right now and we will be for a very long time," she quipped.

On A Related Note

Nick shared this adorable picture where he is seen playing the piano with his nieces. The 'Jealous singer' captioned the click as, "My beautiful nieces teaching me everything I know on the keys. 🎄😍."