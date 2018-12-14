 »   »   »  Nick Jonas On Having Kids With Priyanka Chopra: I Definitely Want To Be A Father Someday

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Will Rafale Deal Be Probed? — Supreme Court To Decide Today
-
- Why Is December A Good Month To Invest In Stock Markets?
- Nissan Kicks Review — Should You Buy The Latest Five-Seater SUV From Nissan?
- IPL Auction 2019 — These Five Players May Be Sold For A High Price
- Shahrukh Breaks Silence On His Film With Salman Khan And Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Things To Know About The World's Quad Camera Smartphone
- Mumbai And Its Vintage Parsi Cafes
- Can Meditation Enhance Creativity?
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a fairytale wedding in Jodhpur on 2nd and 3rd of December. After a wedding reception in New Delhi and a quick vacation with his wife in Oman, Nick jetted off to America to fulfill his work commitments two days ago. He will be back in Mumbai next week which is scheduled for 19th and 20th December.
In a recent interview with Spotify's The Rewind with Guy Raz, Nick opened up about his baby plans with Priyanka Chopra and here's what he had to say-
Nick Reveals His Baby Plans
The singer was quoted as saying, ""I definitely want to be a father someday. I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick."
'I Have Seen A Lot Of Life At An Early Age'
He further added, "With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age. And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."
Earlier, Priyanka Had Also Spoken About Her Family Plans
The actress had said, I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.' We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen."
Priyanka-Nick Are Currently In The Honeymoon Period
"Let us be married first for a while before we have to make all these big decisions. We're in our honeymoon period right now and we will be for a very long time," she quipped.
On A Related Note
Nick shared this adorable picture where he is seen playing the piano with his nieces. The 'Jealous singer' captioned the click as, "My beautiful nieces teaching me everything I know on the keys. 🎄😍."
ALSO READ: Madhu Chopra Shuts Down A Netizen For Trolling Priyanka For Wearing Mangalsutra & Sindoor!