Nick Jonas Opens Up About His Fiancee Priyanka Chopra, Reveals How He Fell In Love With Her!

    Of late, Nick Jonas has been quite vocal about his relationship with his fiancee Priyanka Chopra. From sharing lovey-dovey pictures to baring his heart in interviews, the singer-actor is deeply in love with her. While speculations were rife about the duo dating, Nick and PeeCee left everyone pleasantly surprised when they got engaged in a roka ceremony last month in Mumbai.

    Recently in his interview with E! News's Jason Kennedy, Nick opened up about his lady love and revealed how he fell in love with Priyanka. Scroll down to read all about their love-story.

    What's Common Between Nick & PeeCee?

    When quizzed what it is about Priyanka that make him realized that she is his dream girl, Nick replied,"So many things... I can go on and get all mushy but the thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and importance of being connected to those who are always going to be with you. And we found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I am excited to start our live together."

    'The Roka Sort Of Combined The Two Families'

    Further when Jason asked Nick about his roka ceremony in Mumbai and moms' dancing, the latter replied, "It's a lot of love. We had a beautiful time, we went to India and did a beautiful roka ceremony. It sort of combined the two families, her side and my side."

    It Wasn't Love At First Sight

    In his earlier interview with Jimmy, Nick had revealed how it wasn't as if they fell in love immediately after they walked together at the Met Gala in 2017. Instead, it took them several months before they realised how they felt for each other.

    From Friends To Lovers

    Revealing details about how his love story with PeeCee began, Nick said he met Priyanka through a friend. The initial introduction led to the two texting each other but they didn't actually meet till May 2017 when they attended the Met Gala together. While Nick said the two "had a great time," he also insisted they went only as friends. "Our lives were kind of taking us in different places."

    'People Thought We Were Being Coy'

    Nick further added, "People would ask us, in interview settings and in private, ‘Are you guys seeing each other?' And the answer was no. People thought we were being coy, and so did we, until we cut to, now we're engaged, so the story sort of wrote itself. We then met up a couple of months ago, five months ago now, and it was kind of immediate. We just knew it was right and jumped right in."

    On A Similar Note

    Priyanka and Nick are currently holidaying in Okhalamas in Texas. The gorgeous actress has been giving us glimpses of her 'Texas' diaries making us wish for a vacation as soon as possible!

    Get It Right Like PeeCee!

    In yet another Instagram post, Priyanka shared a picture and captioned it as, 'Cowgirl'.

