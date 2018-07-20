 »   »   »  Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Send A Message To The 'Haters'!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now the talk of the town, all thanks to their newly blossomed love. Fans from both sides of aisle, India and the USA are keen to know what's brewing between them and their pictures going out on dinner dates and other events garner a lot of attention. With so much attention, not everything would go sweet and sweet as sadly, there are a few people who spew venom against both Priyanka and Nick for their choices.

Not taking things lying down with the haters questioning their choices, Nick Jonas sent out a perfect message to the haters on his Instagram story by posting a picture of Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and himself during PeeCee's birthday party and captioned it as, Blocking the haters out like..." And also tagged his brother Joe Jonas in the picture credits.

It looks like Nick Jonas is upset with a section of people questioning his relationship with Priyanka Chopra as a PR stunt and hopefully, the haters will now calm down and appreciate their relationship. After all, it's their personal choices and one must respect that.

Nick Jonas accompanied Priyanka Chopra to India last month and was beside her during her housewarming ceremony in Mumbai. They also stepped out for a dinner date in the city and walked hand-in-hand. The couple then flew to Goa for a holiday along with Parineeti Chopra and shared a few pictures chilling by the beach. In one Instagram story, PeeCee called Nick Jonas as "My favourite man." Right after their Goan holiday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's mehendi and engagement ceremony.

Also, Priyanka Chopra will be in India next month for the shoot of Bharat, which also stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani. We'll have to wait and watch if Nick Jonas will once again accompany her to India or not.

