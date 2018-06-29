English
Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Priyanka Chopra Movie, Can You Guess Which One Could It Be?

Posted By:
    PriyankaChopra and Nick Jonas are the talk of the town and were recently seen at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's mehendi ceremony and pre-engagement bash. The duo were spotted stepping out on a dinner date in Mumbai last week and also walked hand-in-hand, thus proving they are indeed madly in love with each other. They even went on a holiday to Goa and had a good time. PeeCee on one of her Instagram stories called Nick "My favourite man."

    Also, Nick Jonas revealed that he doesn't watch Bollywood movies much but only watched a few movies of Priyanka Chopra, ahem, you know why! Nick stated that his favourite movie of them all is none other than Bajirao Mastani. Of course, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial looks larger than life and anybody can end up being a fan of it. We hope someday Nick Jonas will do a cameo appearance in a Priyanka Chopra's movie and have a taste of Bollywood!

    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas India Journey!

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai last week and spent the weekend at her housewarming ceremony. She introduced Nick to all her family and friends.

    Dinner Date In Mumbai

    After the housewarming ceremony, Priyanka and Nick went out on a dinner date at an upscale restaurant in Mumbai.

    Goa Holiday

    After having a good time in Mumbai, the couple flew to Goa and even Parineeti Chopra joined them. Just like everybody else, the trio enjoyed the beach and let their hair down.

    Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Mehendi Ceremony

    After their Goa holiday, Priyanka and Nick attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's mehendi ceremony.

    Pre-engagement Bash!

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement ceremony last night in Mumbai and Nick got a taste of how grand Indian functions are.

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 12:10 [IST]
