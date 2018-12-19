 »   »   »  Nick Jonas Returns To Mumbai Ahead Of Reception: Spotted At Airport

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas's GRAND ENTRY VIDEO at Mumbai Reception Venue; Watch Video |FilmiBeat

Nick Spotted At Mumbai Airport

American singer Nick Jonas returns to Mumbai for his and Priyanka's wedding reception. Nick was seen wearing a white sweatshirt, a black hat, sneakers, and a fanny pack around his shoulders. Nick's fanny pack has become his signature look whenever he has been spotted at airports recently.

Nickyanka Hosting Mumbai Reception Tomorrow

This will be Nick and Priyanka's second wedding reception after the one in Delhi. The reception will happen on December 20th and it is meant particularly for Priyanka's friends from Bollywood. We will be seeing the who's who of the film fraternity at the reception tomorrow. Today, the couple will be hosting a red carpet event wherein they will be posing for the media.

Nick All Set For Reception

Nickyanka have been busy ever since their wedding and have not been able to take much time off for themselves. They did fly off to Oman in the middle of their busy schedule. The couple shared pictures from this mini-honeymoon showing them to be in marital heaven. According to rumours, Priyanka and Nick are to have a real honeymoon in Switzerland.

Off To Reunite With Wife

Pictures and videos of Nickyanka's lavish three day wedding celebrations in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan had everyone drooling over them. The couple got married in two weddings; one was a Hindu ceremony in which the couple and their guests wore traditional Indian attires and the other was a Christian wedding, wherein Priyanka wore a custom made Ralph Lauren gown with the longest veil ever. Literally.