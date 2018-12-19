English
Nick Jonas Returns To Mumbai Ahead Of Reception: Spotted At Airport

By
    Priyanka Chopra's husband, singer Nick Jonas was spotted at the Mumbai airport today. Nick returned to Mumbai after a short trip to the United States. Nick and Priyanka got married earlier this month in a lavish ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Nick Jonas returned to Mumbai for his and Priyanka's wedding reception in Mumbai which will happen tomorrow, December 20th, 2018.

    American singer Nick Jonas returns to Mumbai for his and Priyanka's wedding reception. Nick was seen wearing a white sweatshirt, a black hat, sneakers, and a fanny pack around his shoulders. Nick's fanny pack has become his signature look whenever he has been spotted at airports recently.

    This will be Nick and Priyanka's second wedding reception after the one in Delhi. The reception will happen on December 20th and it is meant particularly for Priyanka's friends from Bollywood. We will be seeing the who's who of the film fraternity at the reception tomorrow. Today, the couple will be hosting a red carpet event wherein they will be posing for the media.

    Nickyanka have been busy ever since their wedding and have not been able to take much time off for themselves. They did fly off to Oman in the middle of their busy schedule. The couple shared pictures from this mini-honeymoon showing them to be in marital heaven. According to rumours, Priyanka and Nick are to have a real honeymoon in Switzerland.

    Pictures and videos of Nickyanka's lavish three day wedding celebrations in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan had everyone drooling over them. The couple got married in two weddings; one was a Hindu ceremony in which the couple and their guests wore traditional Indian attires and the other was a Christian wedding, wherein Priyanka wore a custom made Ralph Lauren gown with the longest veil ever. Literally.

    Read more about: nick jonas priyanka chopra
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 21:10 [IST]
