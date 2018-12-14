 »   »   »  Kids Choice Awards 2018: Bollywood Heartthrobs Deepika, Varun, Alia, Sonakshi Dazzle On Red Carpet!

Nickelodean Kids Choice Awards 2018 is here and Bollywood celebs are appearing in their eccentric best to this unique award show! This is going to be India's 4th Nick Kids Choice Awards. Celebrating kids' favourite actors, films, songs and television series, all the previous Kids Choice Awards have been fun-filled successes. This time around too, the Kids Choice Awards promises not to disappoint!

The witty and charming Kartik Aaryan will be hosting Nickelodean Kids Choice Awards 2018. Appearances and performances from Bollywood's most loved - Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and more, are expected to bring glitz and glamour to the stage like never before. Nick Kids Choice Awards just keeps getting better and better!

Varun And His Casual Self! Wearing a denim jacket, white tee and jeans, Varun Dhawan looks ultra casual. He is nominated for three categories in the NKCA and will also be putting up a performance. Sona Strikes A Pose Sonakshi Sinha is wearing a cool black dress and she looks like she is straight out of an animated show. Sonakshi will also be putting up a rocking performance at the Kids Choice Awards tonight. Kartik Aaryan - Host Of Tonight Kartik Aaryan arrives at the Nickelodean Kids Choice Awards and he looks like he has brought his emcee skills with him. Can't wait to see him host! Ishaan Khatter In The House! This Dhadak actor arrives at the Kids Choice Awards wearing a navy blue jacket, red tee and blue sneakers. Swag on point Ishaan! Deepika Sizzles At NKCA 2018! Deepika Paduokne has arrived at the Kids Choice Awards in a sequined red dress. The newlywed can be seen wearing the traditional chuda and mangal sutra. She is nominated in the category of Favourite Movie Actor (Female). Alia Takes Our Breath Away! Twirling her beautiful tulle red gown, Alia Bhatt arrives, fashionably head on! Alia, claimed by many as the best actress in B-Town right now, is also nominated in the category of Favourite Movie Actor (Female).

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has received three nominations in this year's Kids Choice Awards and he is stoked about it. Varun, who will be putting up a spectacular performance this year, had this to say to IANS, "I am super kicked about performing at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards again. We have so many exciting things planned this year that are not only going to entertain kids but also empower them."

A list of Kids Choice Awards 2018 actor nominees from Bollywood includes Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Shah Rukh Khan for the category 'Favourite Movie Actor (Male)'. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor are nominees from the category 'Favourite Movie Actor (Female)'. There are also other categories such as Favourite Bollywood Movie, Favourite Bollywood Movie Song, Favourite Entertainer (Films), Favourite TV Shows, Favourite Indian Toon Character and so on. Can't wait to see who wins what!