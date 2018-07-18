 »   »   »  Nidhhi Agerwal Just 'Bro' Zoned KL Rahul & Twitterati Trolls Him Mercilessly!

Related Articles
- Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted On A Dinner Date With Cricketer KL Rahul, Is Romance On The Cards?
- 'Munna Michael' Actress Nidhhi Agerwal Signs Her Second Film; Read Details Here!
- Nidhhi Agerwal To Star In Ashutosh Gowariker's Next!
- Munna Michael Movie Review: 'Michael Lives Forever' But This Film Trips Down On The Dance Floor!
- Munna Michael FIRST LOOK: Tiger Shroff Is Here To Spread Some 'Dancing' Jalwa!
- Red Hot Smoking Pictures Of Munna Michael Actress Nidhhi Agerwal!
- Nidhhi Agerwal Opens Up On Being Kicked Out Of Her House! Says It's Not Right!
- NEW STILL: 'Munna Michael' Tiger Shroff & His Lady Love Nidhhi Agerwal Go Dhing Dhang!
The ongoing England Vs India cricket match in the UK had turned out to be all about KL Rahul and his relationship with Nidhhi Agerwal and rumours were all over the place that the two are indeed dating. Just when you thought that there's something brewing between the duo, Nidhhi took to her Instagram stories and tagged KL Rahul as "All the best bro!" and bro-zoned him spectacularly. Also, as soon as she posted the story, trolls got down to business and shared the screenshot on Twitter by poking fun at KL Rahul.
While some were sad that the cricketer got bro-zoned so publicly, the others poked fun at him stating that he was excluded in yesterday's match, as he's feeling low after being bro-zoned by Nidhhi Agerwal. Check out what Twitterati has to offer on KL Rahul's situation below...
Here's How Niddhi Agerwal Bro-zoned KL Rahul
Nidhhi Agerwal publicly bro-zoned KL Rahul and indirectly ended up feeding him to the trolls. So sad, folks!
Tragedy In The Life Of KL Rahul
This user pokes fun at KL Rahul's tragedy by saying that he's not getting chance in cricket nor with girls.
Merciless Trolls!
This user connected KL Rahul's bad performance on the field as the direct result of being bro-zoned by Nidhhi Agerwal.
Friendzone Vs Bro-zone
Another user trolls KL Rahul by saying that being friendzoned is a terrible thing, but being bro-zoned is the worst of all. His tweet also says that the definition of friendzone is KL Rahul.
Focus On Cricket
This user indirectly says KL Rahul must focus on cricket and bring laurels to India, than focusing on actresses.