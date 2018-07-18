 »   »   »  Nidhhi Agerwal Just 'Bro' Zoned KL Rahul & Twitterati Troll Him Mercilessly!

The ongoing England Vs India cricket match in the UK had turned out to be all about KL Rahul and his relationship with Nidhhi Agerwal and rumours were all over the place that the two are indeed dating. Just when you thought that there's something brewing between the duo, Nidhhi took to her Instagram stories and tagged KL Rahul saying "All the best bro!" and bro-zoned him spectacularly. Also, as soon as she posted the story, trolls got down to business and shared the screenshot on Twitter by poking fun at KL Rahul.

While some were sad that the cricketer got bro-zoned so publicly, the others poked fun at him stating that he was excluded in yesterday's match, as he's feeling low after being bro-zoned by Nidhhi Agerwal. Check out what Twitterati have to offer on KL Rahul's situation below...