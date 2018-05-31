 »   »   »  Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted On A Dinner Date With Cricketer KL Rahul, Is Romance On The Cards?

What's Cooking, Good Looking?

Reportedly, Nidhhi and Rahul were seen having a good time at a restaurant in the suburbs of Mumbai. A source tells us, "Nidhhi is currently busy shooting for her debut Telugu film 'Savyasachi'. The actress had a little free time so she decided to meet her pal from her Bangalore days."

The Bangalore Connection

Both Nidhhi Agerwal and KL Rahul hail from Bangalore and share a good bond with each other.

Picture-Perfect

While KL Rahul kept it casual with a white tee and distressed jeans, Nidhhi looked pretty in a blue floral crop top and ripped jeans. Their pictures are going viral on the internet.

Nidhhi Opens Up About Her Dinner Date

In an interview with SpotboyE, Nidhhi admitted that Rahul was an old friend. She was quoted as saying, 'Yes, I did go out on dinner with Rahul. I and Rahul go back a long way. We have known each other since our teenage years, before Rahul became a cricketer and I became an actress. Though we did not go to the same college in Bangalore, but we have known each other for long."

Meanwhile, Nidhhi Is Very Active On Social Media

Nidhhi is very active on social media and keeps sharing insights from her life along with her work out and dance routines.