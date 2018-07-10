 »   »   »  Nirbhaya Case: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma & Others Hail The Supreme Court's Verdict!

Related Articles
The Delhi gang-rape case known as the Nirabhaya case which took place on 16th December 2012 had left the entire nation in shock and deep anger. Now almost 6 years later, the justice has finally been served. Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar hailed the Supreme Court's verdict to uphold the death sentence to four convicts who gangraped and murdered a young Delhi professional in 2012. The apex Court on Monday rejected review petitions filed by three of the four convicts, saying it lacked grounds for a review.
Convicts Mukesh, 29, Pawan Gupta, 22, and Vinay Sharma, 23, had sought recall of the Supreme Court's May 5, 2017 verdict upholding the death sentence awarded by a trial court and confirmed by the Delhi High Court. The fourth, Akshay Kumar Singh, 31, had not filed for a review.
Several big names from the film industry reacted to the verdict and took to Twitter to express their thoughts-
Priyanka Chopra
"Justice delayed but not denied... the Supreme Court of India sends out a strong signal to perpetrators of these heinous crimes. Now, justice for the rest, so that we have no more Nirbhayas. Nirbhaya verdict."
Anushka Sharma
"Her pain lives in us all. Nirbhaya verdict."
Manisha Koirala
"All the moms will understand the plight of Nirbhaya case. This decision reaffirms our faith in Indian judiciary. Let's'hope for safer future."
Diana Penty
"Finally, justice has been served and a much needed example has been set. Nirbhaya verdict."
Bhumi Pednekar
"For a crime as barbaric as it was, I'm one with the nation's emotion. Finally justice has been served."
Esha Gupta
"Thank you Supreme Court for dismissing the plea against death penalty for convicts in Nirbhaya case.. but justice is delayed, for every daughter. They need to be punished soon, even the juvenile released."
(Inputs from IANS)
