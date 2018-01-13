 »   »   » NO MORE COLD WAR? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan PARTIES With Abhishek's EX-GF Karisma Kapoor At SRK's Bash

We all know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Karisma Kapoor don't share a very warm equation with each other, courtesy - Abhishek Bachchan. While, Aishwarya Rai is Abhishek's wife, the latter was his ex-girlfriend and they had also exchanged rings. However, things went wrong between them and they ended up parting their ways.

Owing to the same reason, Aishwarya & Karisma is often sharing cold vibes with each other & restrain themselves from bumping into each other at any event except the last night, where they both spotted partying under one roof at Shahrukh Khan's abode, Mannat!

Aishwarya & Abhishek Arriving At SRK’s Bash Shahrukh & Gauri threw a bash for their close pal, Kaajal Anand at his palatial house Mannat and the lovely couple, Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted arriving at the party. Karisma Rather Spotted Chilling With Her ‘Girls’ On the other side, Karisma was also seen in attendance at SRK's bash and she was rather seen chilling with her girl-gang - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and others. Farah, Hrithik With The Birthday Girl Farah Khan poses with the birthday girl Kaajal Anand and Hrithik Roshan. While sharing this picture on her Instagram page, Farah wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @putlu ...if ur year goes half as well as your party ur SET😄lov u♥ #capricornsrock #friendshipgoal #birthdaygirl" Deepika & Ranveer Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh spotted twinning in yellow, while arriving for Shahrukh Khan's bash. Ranbir Kapoor Among others, Ranbir Kapoor was also in attendance as he was clicked inside his car, while arriving for Kaajal Anand's 50th birthday bash. Rani Mukerji Actress Rani Mukerji, who's gearing up for her comeback film, Hichki, was also spotted at SRK's bash sans Adira and Aditya Chopra. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt looked all pretty as she posed for a selfie with her bestie, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy with the shooting of her upcoming film, Fanney Khan. The film also casts Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film is expected to have the box-office clash with Salman Khan starrer Race 3 during Eid and people are quite excited to witness who will emerge as the 'winner'.