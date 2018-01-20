 »   »   » No Decision Yet On Padmaavat Release In Madhya Pradesh

A day after the Supreme Court paved the way for nationwide release of 'Padmaavat', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the advocate general has been asked to study the order before taking a decision on its screening in the state.

"We have told the state advocate general to study the Supreme Court order. After this, we will see if we have to say something in the honourable apex court. We have not taken any decision so far," Chouhan told reporters in response to a query after a function.



The apex court yesterday stayed the orders and notifications issued by the Rajasthan and Gujarat governments prohibiting the screening of the controversial movie, clearing the decks for its nationwide release on January 25.



The SC bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra yesterday also restrained other states from issuing such notifications or orders prohibiting the exhibition of the film. The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, observed that the states are obliged to maintain law and order.



"We direct that there shall be a stay of operation on the notification and orders issued and we also restrain other states from issuing such notifications or orders in this matter," the SC bench said in its interim order. No formal order prohibiting the release of the film were issued by the Madhya Pradesh government.



However, Chouhan had recently indicated that the film 'Padmaavat' will not be allowed to be released in his state. Talking to reporters on January 12, the chief minister had said, "Jo kaha tha, wo hoga (What I had said, will happen)."



On A related note, Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore has rued that people in the industry don't speak on issues like ban on Padmaavat fearing "instant backlash" and an impact on business.



"Today if you speak up, there is an instant backlash and it does affect your film. People really don't want to go and see a film, if they feel there will be unrest or violence," she said and added, "Also the producers don't want you to say anything because they say our business will get affected. So don't be too heroic about it. So everybody is looking at their business angle. They feel this will die down.''



"It is very frustrating. You have made a film and everybody has worked diligently, it is their career. All the actors are waiting for the film. If it doesn't do well it is going to affect them," she said. PTI