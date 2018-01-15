 »   »   » NO MORE CONTROVERSY PLEASE! Padmaavat Makers Release An Ad Full Of 'Disclaimers' To Prevent Uproar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat has been grabbing eyeballs for controversies right from the day it hit the shooting floors.

The film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor missed its release date i.e 1st December 2017 after various units from the Rajput Karni Sena protested against the film alleging the supposed "wrong, inaccurate" portrayal of the 13th century fabled Rajput queen Padmini of Chittorgarh.



Finally after days of speculations, the makers finally announced that the historical drama would be releasing on 25th January.



To prevent any further controversy, the Padmaavat makers have released a full front page disclaimer ad in all leading newspapers, stating the intention of the film and other information...



Prevention Is Better Than Cure To avoid any further scandal, the makers of Padmaavat have issued this disclaimers which states pointers on the clarification of the supposed 'dream' sequence between Khilji and Padmavati, the cuts and the modifications.

From Padmavati To Padmaavat The makers of the film were made to change the title from Padmavati to Padmaavat, five modifications were made post-screening followed which the CBFC gave it the U/A certificate.

Modification In Deepika's Ghoomar Song As per a Navbharat Times report, Deepika Padukone's midriff will be covered in the song before the film's release. The Rajput Karni Sena had protested that the queens of their community never danced publicly and were reportedly were upset over the display of skin during the song, which they feel shows Rajput queens and Rajput customs in wrong light. This also later translated into being "inaccurate depiction of historical figures." However, SLB has always maintained that the song is his tribute to the brave Rajput women of Rajasthan.

Padmaavat Won't Be Releasing In These States The film has been banned in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.





Box Office Clash Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat will be locking horns with Akshay Kumar starrer Padman on 25th January.



Earlier, SLB was quoted as saying, "Padmaavat is a dream come true for me. I have always been fascinated by the stories of honor, valor and vigor of our great Rajput warriors that have been captured so beautifully in our literature and this movie is my homage to those glorious stories."

