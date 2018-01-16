 »   »   » No One Apart From Sonakshi Sinha Considered For Dabangg 3: Arbaaz Khan

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan says they are currently scripting the third part of Dabangg and are yet to lock female actors except for Sonakshi Sinha.

Ever since the third part of Salman Khan-starrer was announced, there were reports on the addition of female cast members, including Parineeti Chopra and Mouni Roy.

Asked if the cast has been finalised, Arbaaz told PTI, "Sonakshi Sinha is definitely going to be there. Apart from her even I don't know who will be there. We will cast according to the script, which is currently in development."

Arbaaz Khan says the team is aiming to start Dabangg 3 by the middle of this year. Dabangg 3 will be about how Salman's character and how he turned into 'Chulbul Pandey'.

While Arbaaz Khan had turned director with Dabangg 2, the third part will be helmed by filmmaker Prabhudeva.

The 50-year-old actor says though he won't be directing the Dabangg franchise this time, he yearns to be behind the camera and helm a film.

"I am itching to direct a film. I would love to do so. Hopefully when I get something exciting, a great script which I want to direct, I will do it. As of now I'll focus on acting and production.''

Talking about Dabangg 3, Salman had earlier told a web portal, "The script of Dabangg 3 is ready. It's going to start during Bharat, which is Atul and Alvira's (Agnihotri) film that Ali (Abbas Zafar) is directing. That starts after Remo D'souza's film (Race 3). Atul's film requires some gaps. So between the schedules for Atul's film, I will shoot for Dabangg 3."

"So it's Chulbul Pandey now and then - what has gone on in his life before part one and two. The flashback will show how Chulbul Pandey actually became Chulbul Pandey. The remaining part will be about what he's up to now."

When asked about Arbaaz Khan directing the film, Salman had said, "He gets very hyper so we asked him to chill and take rest. He will produce the film this time.'' (With inputs from PTI)

