 »   »   » Dhadak: No Phone-policy After Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Pictures Get Leaked From The Sets

Dhadak producer Karan Johar has reportedly issued a no-phone policy on set after some scenes from the film were leaked online. The crew members will now reportedly hand over their phones before entering the sets of this Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer.

Talking about the same, a source told Mid-Day, "When the team found out about the leaked videos on Saturday night, it promptly reached out to Instagram Help Centre and managed to pull one of them down. But it was too late to block the other one, as it had been circulated widely by Janhvi and Ishaan's fan clubs by then. The video was from the Jaipur schedule of Dhadak that took place a few months ago."

Another source from the sets revealed the daily, ''Since the film is a remake of Sairat, the plot is already known. So, it is crucial for Shashank to guard the film's look to keep the mystery around the movie alive. Since many scenes are being shot outdoors, the producers are working on procuring permissions to cordon off the area where they are shooting. After all, the videos in question were leaked by the fans who had queued up on set.''



Dhadak director Shashank confirmed the news and said, "It's unfortunate that people leak footage. We can only do so much to protect our product, but with outdoor schedules, it is difficult for us. Everyone around has a camera phone. Kis kis ko roke? It would be nice if people were more supportive."



On a related note, Jahnvi Kapoor will be making her debut with Dhadak. Ishaan Khatter has already starred in Majid Majidi's film Beyond The Clouds.



Putting all rumours of taking a break post her mother Sridevi's sudden demise, Janhvi Kapoor resumed shooting two days after ringing in her 21st birthday.



Dhadak is an official remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which revolves around the theme of inter-caste love and honour killing. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Dhadak is all set to hit the screens on July 6, 2018.



