 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan Says No To Weight Training For His Character In Super 30!

If one has seen the recently leaked pictures of Hrithik Roshan from the sets of his next film, Super 30, then the drastic change in his physical appearance, is hard to miss. The superstar, ranked world's most handsome actor of 2018, with the most enviable body, has lost all his muscle mass to shed his real appearance and take the form of the character that he is portraying on screen.

As we all know, Hrithik Roshan will be essaying the role of the Bihari math genius, Anand Kumar in his biopic, Super 30. In order to achieve the look, the actor who usually does a lot of weight training in different forms, completely ditched it for months before starting the shoot for the film.



This was a small part of the massive preparation that Roshan underwent for the film. The leaked looks left everyone stunned and in praise of the superstar's commitment. The first schedule was wrapped in Varanasi and they are currently shooting in Sambhar.



Super 30 will showcase Hrithik in a never seen before avatar, playing a Bihari for the first time in his career. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala's NGE Productions, Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release onJanuary 25, 2019.



