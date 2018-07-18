 »   »   »  Nora Fatehi Not Ready To Forgive Ex BF Angad Bedi? Claims She Doesn't Know Him & Has Never Met Him!

Who Is Angad Bedi?

As per a Hindustan Times report, recently when Nora was asked if she congratulated Angad and Neha after their surprise wedding, the actress gave a shocking reply, " Who is Angad? I don't even know who Angad Bedi."

Nora Claims She Has Never Met Him

"I never dated him, so I don't know what you're talking about. I have nothing to say about his wedding since I've never met him and I don't care what's happening in his married life."

Things Gone Sour Between The Two Ex-Lovers?

Going by Nora's shocking answer, it looks like the ex lovebirds parted ways on an ugly note. So much so that they have even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

From Best Friend To 'Who Is He'

Nora and Angad left several tongues wagging when they made a joint appearance cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wedding in Delhi last year. Later when Nora was asked to react on their link-up rumors, she had said, " He is my best friend and we understand each other well."

She Had Called Angad Her 'Great Emotional Support In Her Life'

"I have a small lovely circle of friends, which includes Angad Bedi. I call him my best friend because he is caring, honest and a great emotional support in my life. He has immense respect for me and acts as a motivator in my life. He truly believes in me and my talent. I value his existence in my life and I respect that. It is very difficult to be a part of my life but when one is, I value them to the core." she had said back then.

Angad Too Had Spoken Fondly About Her

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror in 2016, Angad was quoted as saying, "Yes, we have been getting to know each other over the past year. Nora's a lovely girl, We have been hanging out in a common group of friends for a while now since we met last year. She is doing some great work and her enthusiasm and positivity inspires me. Let us see how it goes from here."

Was Neha The Reason Behind Their Split?

According to reports, the two had ended their relationship because of Angad's closeness to Neha who he recently got hitched to in a hush-hush wedding ceremony.